‘Thappad’ actress isn’t impressed with Ranaut using the label in an interview

Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: PTI

Bollywood talent Taapsee Pannu has hit back after being labelled a ‘B-grade actress’ by Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview.

In a chat with journalist Arnab Goswami, Ranaut spoke extensively about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She also singled out Pannu and actress Swara Bhasker, claiming that the nepotistic gang spearheaded by flashy producer-director Karan Johar would employ B-grade actresses like them to defend themselves against claims of favouritism.

Pannu wasn’t happy about being collateral damage in this conversation.

Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: IANS

The ‘Thappad’ star on July 19 expressed her displeasure with a series of tweets: “I heard that after class 10th and 12th results are out, our grades are also out! Is that grade system official now … As of yesterday, it was the number system in Bollywood that your value was decided.”

She also implored her fans not to be bitter, but better. When a social media fan defended Ranaut’s stand and that her comment wasn’t meant to degrade her, Pannu was in no mood to give Ranaut the benefit of the doubt.

“N We convey such a generous point by calling your fellow actresses B grade? N saying that their existence is coz of nepotism? Wow quite a RIGHT way of putting it across,” Pannu wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ranaut in the interview on Republic TV made a series of explosive statements in connection with Rajput’s suicide.

She called powerful producers and directors such as Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and journalist Rajeev Masand emotional vultures who drove Rajput to suicide by deliberately sabotaging his career.

Ranaut also pointed out that talented actresses like Pannu and Bhasker are playing second fiddle to lesser talented actors such as Ananya Pandey and Alia Bhatt, both children of Bollywood stars.

Pannu’s remarks have found some support. Actress Richa Chaddha told fans that now is the time for solidarity and urged for a stop to the toxic culture in Bollywood.