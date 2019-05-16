Image Credit: Supplied

In the teaser of the upcoming multilingual thriller ‘Game Over’, which was released on Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu plays a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity.

The minute-long teaser, which mostly unfolds inside a house, looks chilling.

The teaser features the text, “We all have two lives; the second one starts when we realise we only have one”.

A lot of questions will be answered when the film releases on June 14 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, ‘Game Over’ has been produced by Y Not Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment.

Last week, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he will present in the Hindi version of ‘Game Over’, which has music by Ron Yohann.

“I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from the South is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before,” Kashyap said in a statement.

In an earlier chat, Saravanan described the film as a “quirky thriller” that mostly unfolds inside a house.