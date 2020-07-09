“I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day. As a reward for nailing it perfectly, all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it. And this song is always going to be very special to me,” said Khan in that interview.