Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai in connection with the actor’s suicide.
Chakraborty’s statement was taken after Rajput’s father KK Singh and his two daughters gave theirs before flying to Delhi yesterday.
Rajput’s death has sent shock waves across the Hindi entertainment industry re-igniting debates on mental health, nepotism and the evils of clannish behaviour.
Singh, 34, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14. No suicide note was found. The self-made actor from Patna, behind hits like ‘Kai Po Che!’ and ‘Chhichhore’, had reportedly been suffering from depression over the last few months.
The police are currently looking into whether ‘professional rivalry’ was one of the reasons that led to his suicide. A dominant narrative also suggests that directors like Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor orchestrated a personal attack by denying him roles and projects.
Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has even filed a criminal complaint against these filmmakers in a court in Bihar.
Rajput’s death has revealed the underbelly of Bollywood’s power brokers with several directors and actors coming forward to expose the toxic working culture in Bollywood.