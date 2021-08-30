It’s going to be a star-studded night filled with a galaxy of Bollywood actors spearheading the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night on October 28 in Dubai at The Meydan.
Gulf News has learnt that actors including National Award-winning Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Sunny Leone have already confirmed their attendance. Several other big names are also a part of this glamorous night.
Leone, who recently appeared as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss Season 14’, will be performing on stage as a part of the awards ceremony night, which will celebrate the best talents in Bollywood.
Siddiqui, whose credits include stirring films including ‘The Lunchbox’ and web series ‘Sacred Games’, will also dial up the star wattage for the evening.
Apart from an array of Bollywood stars, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed is also confirmed to attend the big awards night. Iraqi singer Sattar Saad will also be one of the performers to hit the stage.
A red carpet filled with stars dressed to the nines will set the ball rolling.
The annual Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night is one of the biggest social events in the UAE calendar and just like a Bollywood musical, it will be filled with on-stage action, dance, awards, and spectacle.