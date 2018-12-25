Suniel Shetty agrees that women should be given an equal standing with men following criticism of an all-male industry delegation that met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 18-member panel, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ritesh Sidhwani and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, met Modi to discuss how to take the entertainment industry to the next stage. However, no women from the industry were present at the meeting.
Actress Dia Mirza expressed her displeasure on Twitter asking the reason behind women’s absence from the Bollywood delegation.
Shetty agreed with Mirza, saying: “Absolutely... I feel when you are giving importance to women in every other sector then, we should give them equal importance in film industry as well.
“I think their meeting with Prime Minister Modi was impromptu that is why there wasn’t inclusion of a female member from film industry. But I am sure that wasn’t their conscious decision,” he said.