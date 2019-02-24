According to Parisera, a Chennai-based online platform, which specialises in Indian handicrafts and is hosting the auction ‘Being Generous, With Sridevi’, the Kapoor family has decided to donate the proceeds from the auction to Concern India Foundation, a charitable trust which has programmes for the benefit of women, children, the differently abled, the underprivileged and the elderly and works in the fields of education, health and community development.