'Singham' actor Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy from her recent trip in Dubai and giving her fans holiday goals.
Sharing her pregnancy glow on social media with a lovely blue beach at the background she captioned the post: “The sun touching my face like the softest caress…” Fans of the actress showered their love and blessings on the mommy-to-be.
Posing at the balcony of Raffles The Palm, Dubai, where she is reportedly staying at the moment, the actress has been updating her followers with some stunning images from her vacation.
After weeks of speculation and hushed stories, actress Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu had finally confirmed the news on New Year’s Day 2022 that the couple will soon welcome a baby into the fold. Since then the actress has been proudly flaunting her growing baby belly.
Meanwhile, on the work front the soon-to-be mother will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.