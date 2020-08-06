Actor Sooraj Pancholi has denounced reports that he had a connection to Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Pancholi said in a social media post that he has never met or spoken to Salian in his life.
See more
- Emmys 2020: Biggest snubs and surprises from the nominations
- Photos: Ominous whipped cream art comes to London's Trafalgar Square
- #ChallengeAccepted: From Bollywood to Hollywood celebrities share their black-and-white pictures on Insta to show support for each other
- ChinaJoy: Gamers and cosplayers flock to Asia's biggest game event
Salian committed suicide on June 8 in Mumbai
On Instagram, Pancholi slammed a media report that connected him to Salian. The report ran alongside a picture of him with a woman mentioned as Salian.
In a strongly worded post, Pancholi clarified that the woman in the picture was not Salian but a friend of his.
Alongside the post, he wrote: “Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 [Anushri Gaur] who doesn’t even live in India.”
“Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life!”
He added: “I have said this before and I’m saying it again I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life. I’ve had enough.”