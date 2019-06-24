He says he’s working on ‘something cool’ with finest Indian musicians

Singer Adnan Sami is back at the recording studio and says he is working on “something cool”.

The singer, known for songs such as ‘Lift Kara De’, ‘Noor e Khuda’ and ‘Bhar Do Jholi’, teased about working on new music on Twitter.

“Just finished a great recording session with some of the finest musicians of India, whom I call my musical family as they have been with me through many years,” Adnan posted on Sunday. “They’re just incredible... Something cool is coming up,” he wrote.

He also shared photographs from the recording studio with the musicians.