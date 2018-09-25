Actress Shraddha Das has come out with her own mobile application, and is looking forward to creating a new connection with her fans.

Das launched the Shraddha Das Official App in collaboration with New York-based tech firm EscapeX, read a statement.

“It has to be one of the most exciting and overwhelming moments for me in my career, the launching of my app. Everything about me, all at the same place. I have personally chosen the colours I wanted as well for this app. It feels like something that will stay close to my heart forever,” Das said.

“I have always tried to maintain a good connect with people on social media platforms, but this app would help me go out of my way and give me the means to make people who love me feel really special. Looking forward to this whole new connection and experience,” she added.

Shamik Talukder, Chief Business Officer of Escapex, added: “With the use of technology, we are glad to have enabled Shraddha Das to have her own platform in the mobile environment where she controls engagement, reach, content and monetisation.”