When Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took the internet by storm with her pictures from a private event, her Bollywood star father posted a quirky comment.
Taking to Instagram, Suhana posted three pictures. Khan wrote on Suhana’s picture, “Too elegant baby... so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!”
Suhana’s friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also gave her a shout out.
Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunkey Panday wrote, “Pretty girl suzie.” Shanaya Kapoor commented, “My suuuuuuuu.”
In the last few months, Suhana has become the new favourite of the Paparazzi. She is now captured at salons, restaurants and film parties regularly.
Suhana debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix original ‘The Archies’. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agstya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will step into the world of showbiz with this movie. Suhana’s rumoured relationship with Agstya has hit the headlines recently.
Time will tell whether it was a publicity stunt to promote their first film.