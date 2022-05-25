With the one-week countdown commencing for Bollywood’s biggest night, the International Indian Film Academy Awards has revealed new celebrity names who will perform at the star-studded event, which will take place from June 2 to 4 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are the latest names to be added to the list of performers on the night, joining an already burgeoning list of celebrities that include Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Ahead of his performance in Abu Dhabi, Kapoor spoke about his association with IIFA. “IIFA has always been close to my heart and this year I am excited to recreate and make new memories at the 22nd Edition OF IIFA Weekend and Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I look forward to my performance at IIFA Awards night and what better venue than the spectacular state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena,” he said in a statement.

Salman Khan at the IIFA press conference in Mumbai on March 28 Image Credit: IIFA

Shroff, meanwhile, has had a successful year with the release of ‘Heropanti 2’ and fans are sure to get a glimpse of his signature moves on the IIFA stage at the Etihad Arena.

The IIFA Awards will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with actor Riteish Deshmukh and Maneish Paul.

Kartik Aaryan. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Earlier, Aaryan, who is on a career high with the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, also spoke about his excitement about performing at the IIFA Awards. “As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling.

“In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year,” Aaryan said in a statement.

IIFA Rocks

Farah Khan Image Credit: IANS

Being held a day earlier, the IIFA Rocks event has announced new hosts for the musical evening that will take place on June 3 at the same indoor arena. Celebrated filmmaker, choreographer and TV host Farah Khan Kunder will host the night, along with actor Aparashakti Khurana.

Aparashakti Khurana

The night of melodies will also feature performances by some of the biggest names in the world of music in Bollywood with singers Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Rockstar DSP, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Asees Kaur, Dhvani Bhanushali and Zahrah S Khan set to perform.

The tickets are on sale and are priced at Dh110, Dh220, Dh330, Dh440, Dh550, Dh1,000 and Dh1,350. They will be available through the venue’s official website, www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office, while fans can also head to yasisland.ae to snap up a travel package.