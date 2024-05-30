Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated the team's recent win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of Indian Premier League 2024 with a heartfelt post.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Khan shared a picture with the entire KKR team, proudly holding the IPL trophy. The team, radiating joy and excitement, posed alongside the actor. The picture also featured SRK's wife Gauri Khan and their children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Along with the picture, the actor added a long caption praising the entire team.

It read, "To my boys my team my champs 'these blessed candles of the night' My Star of KKR I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either...but together we manage most of them. That's what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together."

Speaking about Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Shreyas Iyer, Tendo, Bharathi Arun, Nathan Leamon, and David Crowe's contribution, Khan wrote, "GG said if u can't support a single vision as a team...u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old. The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team."

Khan went on to thank KKR fans and wrote, "Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don't let the dancing stop! Also, so happy and thankful for each and every KKR fan and I hope all around the world youngsters learn that Tough times don't last. Finally Tough and Happy teams do! Korbo...Lorbo Jeetbo....Always. See u all at the stadia in 2025."

KKR's third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.