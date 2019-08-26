Shabana Azmi Image Credit: Supplied

Indian National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi will be in Dubai on August 29 along with actors Tanvi Azmi and Kanwaljit Singh for a night of poetry at ‘Mehfile-e-Urdu 2109’ at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School in Oud Metha.

The evening will be a tribute to Azmi’s late father and legendary Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, said Azmi in a statement.

“2019 is the birth centenary celebrations of my father Kaifi Azmi and during this occasion I will be there personally to be a part of the celebrations. We will talk about him, his Bollywood songs and ghazals. I hope you will be there along with us,” said Azmi in Hindi in a video message.

Shabana will be joined by another National Award-winning actress Tanvi Azmi, who has acted in films including 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' and 'Bajirao Mastani'. Tanvi is married to Shabana Azmi’s brother.

Completing the erudite trio is actor Kanwaljit Singh who sports a penchant for Urdu poetry. He has acted in recent films including ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ and ‘Raazi’.

Organised by Bazm-e-Urdu, this event is taking place for the sixth year in a row in the UAE.

“Kaifi Azmi is the biggest pillar of Urdu poetry and having his daughter Shabanaji, Tanviji and Kanwaljitji is a big honour considering it’s the iconic poet Kaifi Azmi’s birth centenary. With such events, the new generation will get connected to poetry and get acquainted with his extraordinary works,” Tabish Zaidi, organiser.