Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who religiously greets his fans outside his home every week, was joined by his son yesterday.
Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures from the meet. In on the images, the thespian is seen walking towards the gate with his son. In another, the has duo wave to a sea of fans standing outside the gate of their house.
The third image has Amitabh and Abhishek greeting everyone.
Amitabh also spoke about his 1990 film ‘Agneepath’, considered a cult classic to this day. The film revolves around a young boy, whose quest for revenge leads him to become a gangster, and with each day he becomes more and more like his enemies.
The thespian wrote, citing a line from the movie. “Yeh duniya bahut bigdi hui hai Gaitonde sahab; is duniya main bigda hua rehna bahut zaroori hai; Jo sudhar gaya woh gaya, upar.”
Which, he then translated to: “This World is a wretched, damaged place; it is essential to remain wretched in this World. he that hath improved or been correct, hath perished and passed away — dead!”