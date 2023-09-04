Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan.
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan. Image Credit: https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/
Also in this package

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who religiously greets his fans outside his home every week, was joined by his son yesterday.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures from the meet. In on the images, the thespian is seen walking towards the gate with his son. In another, the has duo wave to a sea of fans standing outside the gate of their house.

The third image has Amitabh and Abhishek greeting everyone.

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan.
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan. Image Credit: https://srbachchan.tumblr.com/

Amitabh also spoke about his 1990 film ‘Agneepath’, considered a cult classic to this day. The film revolves around a young boy, whose quest for revenge leads him to become a gangster, and with each day he becomes more and more like his enemies.

The thespian wrote, citing a line from the movie. “Yeh duniya bahut bigdi hui hai Gaitonde sahab; is duniya main bigda hua rehna bahut zaroori hai; Jo sudhar gaya woh gaya, upar.”

Which, he then translated to: “This World is a wretched, damaged place; it is essential to remain wretched in this World. he that hath improved or been correct, hath perished and passed away — dead!”