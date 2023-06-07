Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, known for his sense of humour, recently opened up on why he greets his fans—who come outside his house in Mumbai religiously every Sunday—barefoot.
Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a photo of his Sunday ritual of greeting his fans stationed outside 'Jalsa', his residence. The actor can be seen dressed in a white kurta set paired with with a blue and red jacket pointing towards the crowd in the photo.
In the caption, Bachchan wrote, "... they ask me somewhat contentiously .. 'who goes out to meet fans barefoot' ? I tell them : 'I do ... you go to the temple barefoot ... my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple' !! 'You got a problem with that !!!'." The actor can be seen dressed in a white kurta set paired with with a blue and red jacket pointing towards the crowd in the photo.
Bachchan's post tickled the curiosity of his fans immediately.
"Lovely Caption," one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, Bachchan will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Bachchan will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama 'Section 84'.