Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan thanked Twitter chief executive officer Elon Musk in his own way after the blue tick was restored to his handle on the micro-blogging website.
The actor wrote: “T 4624 - ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage.”
The tweet, when translated, means “Hey, Twitter brother, thanks a lot for restoring the blue lotus (tick) against my name (on Twitter).”
He then gave a hilarious spin to the song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from the 1994 Bollywood film ‘Mohra’.
He wrote: “...‘Tu cheez badee hai musk musk... tu cheez badee hai, musk.”
Bachchan will be seen in ‘Project K’. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and will release next year.
Bachchan also has ‘Section 84’, a courtroom drama thriller written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, among his upcoming projects.