Sanjay Dutt, who is on a career high these days following his villainous turn in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, recently spoke about his family’s move to Dubai two years ago and how his twins are thriving living in the UAE.

Revealing details for the first time about Maanayata Dutt’s move to Dubai with his 11-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra, the Bollywood actor seemed content about living apart from his family considering how happy he felt his children were in the UAE.

“I am happy that my kids are studying there. My wife Maanayata also has her own things to do there. In fact, I spend a lot of time with them in Dubai when I am not engaged with professional commitments here [in India]. I fly in and out. I will be with them during their summer break. I will go wherever they are,” Dutt told Times of India in a chat.

With his family living in Dubai over the last two years, the actor-producer revealed he now divides his time between India and the UAE to juggle his work commitments and his time with the kids. However, contrary to rumours, Dutt added that it wasn’t about shielding his kids from the spotlight that prompted him to send the away in the first place.

“They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there. We’ve all grown up here and we’ve grown up just fine while being around all the film business,” Dutt said in the same interview. “Sending them there wasn’t a planned move. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai, it clicked and she went, and the kids went with her.”

He continued: “My daughter is learning to play the piano, she’s also a good sprinter and is into gymnastics. My son plays for a junior professional football team. Their happiness is above everything else for me.”

