Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly battling a critical disease, is making the most of his time in Dubai along with wife Maanyata and their twins Iqra and Shahraan.
Over the weekend, Dutt’s wife shared a string of feel-good family pictures that chronicled their life together in the city. While they seem to be holding it together as a unit since news in August that Dutt was diagnosed of cancer, Maanyata has the propensity to post pensive messages about this challenging phase in their lives.
“And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life❤#love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod,” she posted recently.
While Dutt has urged his fans not to speculate about the nature of his illness, reports have emerged that he might be battling lung cancer. The family has not confirmed those reports and has asked for privacy as he heals.
The Dutts, who are often spotted in Dubai, are likely to return to Mumbai when the actor is ready for his third chemotherapy cycle.
A few weeks earlier, Dutt’s wife had put out a statement claiming that her fierce husband would ‘emerge as winners on the other side.” She also sought their fans’ blessings.
Dutt was filming for ‘Shamshera’ with Ranbir Kapoor when the news of his ailing health emerged.