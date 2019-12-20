The Bollywood film is currently screening in the UAE

The makers of ‘Dabangg 3’ have voluntarily removed “certain scenes” from the title track ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films read: “Keeping everyone’s sentiment in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’.”

‘Dabangg 3’ landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus (priests) dancing with guitars.

The outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

Khan, who returns in his popular cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey in ‘Dabangg 3’, on December 1 had reacted to the storm over the song saying that a certain section of people were trying to gain publicity by dragging the number unnecessarily into a controversy.