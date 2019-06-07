The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film will release on Eid next year

Bollywood actor Salman Khan at the premiere of his film 'Bharat' in Mumbai on June 5, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Salman Khan and actress Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Inshallah’ will release on Eid next year.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, an epic romance drama, is a co-production between Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions Private Limited (BPPL).

Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Instagram.com/AliaBhatt

Announcing the film’s release date, Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL, said in a statement: “We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020.”

Khan and Bhansali have worked together in films like ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ and ‘Saawariya’.