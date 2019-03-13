Rajasthan High Court issued notices after their acquittal was appealed

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued notices to actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Sonali Bendre in a black buck poaching case that dates back to 1998.

Dushyant Singh, a local who allegedly accompanied the actors when the incident took place, was also issued a notice.

The notices have been issued based on a plea by the Rajasthan Forest Department, which appealed against the acquittal of the five by a Jodhpur court last year.

All five have been asked to file their replies within eight weeks.

In October 1998, actors Salman Khan, Saif, Kothari, Tabu and Bendre allegedly went on a hunting expedition in Kankani village near Jodhpur and killed two black bucks.

Killing of black bucks is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Salman was declared guilty in the case, but was granted bail in April last year.