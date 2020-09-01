Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will unite on the big screen for the first time in the spooky adventure film ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pavan Kirpalani.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. the film is the less-examined horror comedy genre.
“Rameshji, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid for everyone to experience the thrills and laughs on the big screen. I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film. We are gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year,” said Kirpalani.
Khan had earlier acted in zombie comedy ‘Go Goa Gone’.