Image Credit:

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, in a latest picture, looks fitter and better.

In a photograph posted on social media, he wrote: “Such a joy to meet my old dear friend Amit Khanna. We at the King Cole Bar at St Regis Hotel New York.”

Dressed in a blue shirt and a coat, Kapoor looked dapper and in better health after being in New York for months for medical treatment.

In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor had said Kapoor will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now “cancer free”.