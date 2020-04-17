Richa Chadha. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

A day after Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account got suspended for a series of controversial tweets, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha brought attention to another Islamophobic incident on the social media platform.

On April 17, Chadha posted a series of four screen grabs that chronicle how a social media user @PreetiGiri18, who claims to work in a UAE-based company, posted a tweet against a certain Muslim community.

Giri was swiftly called out by another Twitter user Noora Al Ghurair for her tweet against Sunni Muslims, who have been blamed by some sections of the Indian media for a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Al Ghurair also tagged Dubai Police in her post. Giri apologised and claimed she had no intention to hurt any community’s sentiments and that her tweet, which suggested that a certain community should be subject to ‘encounter killings’, wasn’t meant to be spiteful.

Giri also seems to have deleted or de-activated her account, which was shown in Chadha’s fourth screen grab. The entire exchange was Chadha’s cautionary tale of the morning.