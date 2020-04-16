Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel Image Credit: GN Archives

Rangoli Chandel labelled Twitter an American platform that was ‘anti India’ and she also claimed that she has no plans to revive her account again after being suspended from the micro-blogging platform earlier today.

“Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms,” said Chandel, in a media statement.

She also added that her famous sister, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, did not need such platforms to survive.

“She is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided,” she added.

Earlier today, Ranaut’s sister had her Twitter account suspended after her series of abrasive tweets that seemed to incite religious hatred, violence and encourage Islamophobia.