Ranvir Shorey Image Credit: IANS

Actor Ranvir Shorey has shared his thoughts about the current upheaval in Bollywood in relation to nepotism and unfair practices.

“You don’t have to be a Harvey Weinstein. There are other ways of abusing power and violating people too. Time for the system to introspect. #bollywood,” Shorey tweeted.

Last month, Shorey narrated an incident through a string of tweets to prove how deep nepotism runs in the veins of Bollywood.

“This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show: A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category — Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise,” Shorey began on Twitter.

“To present the award, the hosts invite two esteemed film personalities, who happen to be the star kid’s parents. What a sweet coincidence! The presenters open the envelope and announce the winner to be — drumroll please! — the star kid, of course! What a Kodak family moment!” he continued.

“The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual. This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family,” he added.

On social media earlier, Shorey had also questioned the trend of zero accountability of power in the industry, following the demise of his ‘Sonchiriya’ co-star and friend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput. Image Credit: PTI

“It wouldn’t be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it’s win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed ‘gatekeepers of Bollywood’,” Shorey tweeted.

He continued: “Something has to be said about the games they play, and their two facedness.”