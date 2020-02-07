The actor and wife Deepika Padukone are off to Sri Lanka on vaction

Image Credit:

Ranveer Singh has wrapped up shooting for his much-anticipated comedy-drama ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and packed his bags to go on holiday with wife and actress Deepika Padukone.

The producer of the flick Maneesh Sharma confirmed the completion of the shoot.

“We have finished shooting Jayeshbhai Jordaar and we can’t wait to show this special film to the people of our country. He has delivered his career-best performance with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’,” Sharma said.

The producer also talked about Shalini Pandey who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

“Shalini Pandey has given her heart and soul to the film and she has added beautiful textures to her character that will touch people’s hearts. It’s a fitting Bollywood debut for this talented actor to watch out for,” he added.

Helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang, the movie is a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat. Singh will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man, championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling.