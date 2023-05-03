Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be the ambassador of Experience Abu Dhabi, to promote tourism to the Emirate from India, for two years.

During this period, the actor will share his holiday highlights and invite Indian travellers, including for events like the International Indian Film Academy Awards, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi NBA Games.

As part of the initiative, Singh also stars in the campaign film ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’, which sees him explore the pools of Saadiyat Beach Club, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Yas Marina Circuit. In the video, the actor is seen perfecting the Al Ayyala dance – deeply rooted in UAE culture — in which performers use thin bamboo canes to move to the steady beat of drums.

“I’m delighted to be the destination ambassador for Abu Dhabi,” Ranveer Singh said in a statement. “This is the most fun I’ve had behind the camera. I’ve been visiting the Emirate for years, and it feels like a second home to me. Now, I have the opportunity to share what makes it so special with the world.”

“Every time I visit, there is something new to discover, and I always leave with countless memories and a strong desire to return. With so much to see and do, and just a short three-hour flight from Mumbai, Abu Dhabi is a must-visit holiday destination for everyone to experience,” the Bollywood actor said.

Her Excellency Nouf AlBoushelaibi, executive director, strategic marketing and communication sector, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: “We’re excited to announce Superstar Ranveer Singh as our Abu Dhabi brand ambassador for the Indian market. With his energy and passion for travel, Ranveer embodies the spirit of Abu Dhabi - a destination that offers a diverse range of experiences for everyone to enjoy at their own pace. Through this partnership, we aim to share Ranveer’s love for Abu Dhabi with India and the world, and showcase the destination’s unique and captivating offerings, from its unrivalled family fun to its intangible heritage and culture, stunning nature and adventure, and everything in between. We look forward to an exciting two-year journey with Ranveer, as we continue to create unforgettable experiences for our visitors.”