Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have starred together in a TV commercial for the first time.

In the latest campaign for e-commerce site Flipkart, Bhatt reveals Kapoor’s everyday fashion to a group of wannabe adults, and accepts that nowadays she knows quite a bit about him.

Kapoor, while revealing his summer style, says he is more of a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers person.