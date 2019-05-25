Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have starred together in a TV commercial for the first time.
In the latest campaign for e-commerce site Flipkart, Bhatt reveals Kapoor’s everyday fashion to a group of wannabe adults, and accepts that nowadays she knows quite a bit about him.
Kapoor, while revealing his summer style, says he is more of a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers person.
Talking about celebrities whom he secretly follows on Instagram, he names two of his former girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, besides Ranveer Singh and Bhatt.