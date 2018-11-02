Rana Daggubati, who has replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar in Housefull 4, has started shooting for the film.

Daggubati tweeted on Friday that he was ready to start filming.

“Heading to the sets of ‘Housefull 4’. Shooting in Mumbai after a very long time!” he wrote.

The 33-year-old actor replaced Patekar after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.

Housefull 4 has been dogged by controversy. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

He has been replaced by Farhad Samji.

The film is being currently shot in Mumbai and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.