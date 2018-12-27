Veteran actor Rajesh Tailang, who is sharing screen space with young actors in Netflix’s upcoming original ‘Selection Day’, says bonding with co-actors helps him to bring out the best performer from him.
In the show, Tailang has worked with young actors like Mohammad Samad and Yash Dholye. Both of them will be seen playing the role of his sons.
“Bonding with both these kids was important to me for the performance. I have already worked with Samad four years ago in a short film. So I knew him, though that time he was so small.
“This is that age when kids grow faster. Yash is also a good boy, off camera we bonded really well, which is quite opposite of our on-screen equation”, Tailang said here while talking about his relationship with the young actors.
Produced by Anil Kapoor, ‘Selection Day’ features Karanvir Malhotra, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah and Akshay Oberoi. The story of the show is based on the novel by Arvind Adiga.
Asked if he read the novel before starting shooting, Tailang said: “No, I did not read it because I think whenever we adapt a book into a screenplay, because of the change of the medium, we also bring certain elementary changes to it.
“As an actor, along with the story, I need to understand the detailing of the character that the script offers. So, I took my script as my world, rather than the book.”
“I think it was more of a job of the writer to read the main book to bring the essence of the story and the characters in the script,” he added.
The actor is playing the role of a father who is obsessed with the game of cricket and the idea of turning both his sons into national level cricketers.
Tailang has earlier appeared in films such as ‘Phantom’, ‘Dev”, ‘Thakshak’ and ‘Amal’. And in 2013, he gained popularity among the international audience for his performance in the film ‘Siddharth’.
The actor was also part of the recently released web show ‘Mirzapur’. He believes that the digital platform is not only a good opportunity for actors to get more meaty roles in various shows and films but also for the writers.
“I think the beauty of any story and its characters is lying in its detailing and complexity. A writer brings that magic on the table through nuanced writing.”
“The content we watch in web shows or on digital platforms is not of regular formula that we watch in so called mainstream entertainment. Therefore, things are much interesting on a digital platform, writing is more mature in these stories, at least in most of them,” Tailang added.
“Selection Day” will be streaming on Netflix from December 28.