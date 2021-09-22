Even as Kundra is out on bail, Shilpa Shetty signs on for judging a new show

Image Credit: Insta/theshilpashetty

Days after businessman Raj Kundra has returned home after posting bail in the pornography racket, wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back at work and now the new celebrity judge on ‘India’s Got Talent’.

The Bollywood actress, who is a regular face on television as a celebrity judge on various reality shows, has signed on this new project, even as her husband faces charges in the pornography racket in India where he stands accused of filming and distributing adult film content through mobile apps.

In a statement, Shetty Kundra said she was “thrilled” to take on this new role, adding that it was show she has personally followed over the years. She further added: “This is the first time that I will be judging a reality show that is based on not just dance, but a diverse range of skills. India is a country brimming with talent and I am happy to be one of the drivers of shining the limelight on deserving performers.”

Shetty Kundra has judged various dance-based shows such as ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’ and ‘Super Dancer’; the latter is the show she was judging when her husband was arrested, resulting in a short hiatus from the programme.

Raj Kundra after he posted bail Image Credit: AFP

The star’s husband was granted bail on September 20, two months after his arrest in the pornography racket on a bail of Rs50,000. Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch filed a 1,487-page chargesheet in the case.

While she has not made an official comment on her husband’s arrest or release, Shetty Kundra has been posting a series of cryptic messages on Instagram. Hours before Kundra was released from jail, Shetty posted a quote about how there’s always a rainbow at the end of a bad storm, perhaps alluding to her current situation in life.