Bollywood actresses say a lot needs to be done yet for the safety of women

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Actors Radhika Apte and Sanya Malhotra hailed the guilty verdict in disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape case during a visit to Dubai on February 25.

The verdict is being perceived as a turning point in the #MeToo movement around the globe.

“It’s the right way of moving forward… A lot of injustice has been done to women and men who go through sexual harassment at work and it’s high time we speak about it,” said Apte in an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid. But there needs to be an effective and efficient judiciary to look into such cases legally and more names to tumble out in Bollywood, added the 'Sacred Games' star.

Radhika Apte Image Credit: Instagram

“During that time, there may be collateral damage when something like that explodes. Having said that, #MeToo has brought about a lot of change as people [predators] would think twice before doing anything. There are so many people whose names haven’t come out yet. People have taken sides out of fear. There’s a lot that hasn’t come out,” said Apte. But the topic requires time to understand so that her thoughts aren’t misinterpreted.

These actors, along with Iranian actress Elnaaz Norouzi who played Zoya in the hit show ‘Sacred Games’, were in town to promote Bharat Takur’s art exhibit which will be open to the public from February 27-29.

Sanya Malhotra Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Malhotra, who is known for her cracking acting debut in Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama ‘Dangal’, hailed all those courageous women who stepped forward to talk about it. But the #MeToo movement fizzled out in Bollywood at some point, believes the actress.

“We must listen to women who come out with their stories… I have a feeling that people have stopped taking it seriously. But it is important for us women to feel safe and empowered where we are working. Our workplace should be a safe environment,” said Malhotra.

Norouzi, who is Iranian making inroads into Bollywood, said that Weinstein’s verdict is a sign that we are living in ‘great times’.

Elnaaz Norouzi Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

“Things are changing. As a woman, I know how hard it is to get a role and how uncomfortable it is when you are not sure what is asked of you in return. I am so happy that it has stopped all over the world — in Hollywood and Bollywood. I am so happy that many are speaking up. This is what I call ‘karma’,” said Nourouzi.