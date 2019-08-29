Left to Right, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, during an interview for the movie PF Saaho at the Address hotel dubai mall, Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

South Indian superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have invested two years of their lives into the dazzling high-octane action thriller ‘Saaho’, shot extensively in Abu Dhabi; but they aren’t worried.

“After ‘Baahubali’, this is an important film. Achieving quality and perfection takes time. Lots of money was thrown into its research … Imagine building a factory in Abu Dhabi for the film. We did all that,” said Prabhas in an interview with Gulf News in Dubai on Thursday afternoon. The high-profile pair was in the UAE to talk up their film made on a whopping budget of Rs3.2 billion, hours before its cinematic release on August 30. A special invites-only screening in the UAE has also been arranged, but the stars had no time to attend that screening.

“I am a little worried, but once the audience likes the film nobody can stop it,” said Prabhas, when asked if scathing reviews kept him awake at night.

Prabhas plays an undercover RAW agent in the film, while Kapoor plays a Mumbai cop from the crime branch. The two meet during a tricky investigation and sparks fly between them.

“I always hope for the best. Critics are also a part of our audience. I am hoping for the best audience feedback and acceptance from reviewers too.”

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and has also been dubbed in Malayalam and Kannada.

It’s Prabhas’ Bollywood debut after his cracking period epic series ‘Baahubali’ and Kapoor’s South Indian entry.