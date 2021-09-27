There’s going to be a clash of the titans — one from Bollywood and one from South India — at the cinemas next August.
‘Adipurush’, starring Telugu superstar Prabhas, will release in India on August 11, 2022, the same day as Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’. They’ll both be the big ticket movies aiming to attract audiences over the Independence Day (August 15) weekend in the country.
“PRABHAS: ‘ADIPURUSH’ LOCKS 11 AUG 2022... #Adipurush (#3D) #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #KritiSanon #SunnySingh #IndependenceDay weekend #Hindi #Telugu #Tamil #Kannada #Malayalam,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on September 27, announcing the news about the action movie.
He added: “THE BIGGG CLASH... PRABHAS VERSUS AKSHAY KUMAR... #RakshaBandhan [#AkshayKumar] versus #Adipurush [#Prabhas] #IndependenceDay weekend 2022.”
‘Adipurush’ is touted to be a mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It’s being directed by Om Raut of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ fame and is shot in multiple languages including Telugu and Hindi. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is a comedy-drama that will also star actress Bhumi Pednekar and is being directed by Aanand L Rai.