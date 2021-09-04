Top stars from Bollywood, Pakistan and Middle East gear up for an awards night in the UAE

Mahira Khan, left, and Shefali Shah Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News / Filmfareme

The dazzle of the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night just got brighter, with new celebrity names added to the roster of A-listers headed to Dubai on October 28 for a star-studded event.

Pakistan’s talented actor Mahira Khan is the latest name to be added to the stars who will attend the glittering show to be staged at the Meydan next month.

Khan, best known for her turn in films such as ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Verna’, ‘Superstar’ and the Bollywood film ‘Raaes’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, will be joined in Dubai by the talented actress Shefali Shah.

Shah, who impressed us as the fierce cop in the Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’, along with roles in films such as ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’, recently also turned film director with ‘Happy Birthday Mummyji’ that she also penned the script for.

Joining these two talented powerhouses in Dubai will be Bollywood’s ‘Bad Man’ Gulshan Grover. The actor has starred in more than 400 films in the Hindi film industry with Grover also featuring in the upcoming ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Celebrities announced earlier who will be making their presence felt at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night include Indian National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and actress Sunny Leone who will be performing on the night. Also joining them will be Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Also on the roster of stars is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed who is also confirmed to attend the big awards night. The talented Iraqi singer Sattar Saad who shot to fame after being featured on ‘The Voice: The Sweetest Voice (Season 2)’, which featured on MBC 4, will also be in attendance.