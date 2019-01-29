What’s not to love about taking a swipe at romance, babies and marriage just before Valentine’s Day?
Pakistani comedians Saad Haroon and Danish Ali will bring their satirical show ‘Once You Go Brown’ to Dubai at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue on February 13.
Their UAE outing will be filled with stand-up comedy and improvisational humour that will play out naturally.
Haroon is credited with creating Pakistan’s first English language comedy show on television ‘The Real News’, a show that blended politics and social satire, and creating the comedy troupe Shark.
Ali co-wrote ‘The Real News’ with Saad and the pair are known for their onstage camaraderie. Gates will open at 7.30pm and the show will start at 8pm.
Tickets to the show cost Dh150.