India-born model Padma Lakshmi was mistaken for actress Priyanka Chopra by a magazine, and she had a witty yet fitting response to it.

Lakshmi got associated with New Yorker’s celebrity cartoon takeover issue. The post carrying her portrait on the official Instagram account of the magazine was tagged to Priyanka Chopra.

Lakshmi took a screenshot of the post and shared it on Instagram, writing: “Thank you to the illustrious @nydailynews for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #JustIndianThings.”

The picture shows a black-and-white portrait of Lakshmi with Chopra’s Instagram account handle tagged on it. The post on the New Yorker’s account appears to have been removed.

Lakshmi’s post got several reactions from celebrities.

“Oh no,” wrote actress Natalie Portman, while one user said: “This is the equivalent of tagging Christina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears.”

In a past interview, Lakshmi expressed her happiness about Indians finding a place in the West.