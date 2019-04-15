TAB_111214_INT_PAPPU Star cast of Bollywood movie Pappu Cant Dance Saala Neha Dhupia pose for a photograph at a press conference at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai. PHOTO PANKAJ SHARMA/GULF NEWS Image Credit:

Neha Dhupia won the Miss India crown in 2002 and says her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr are her new crowns.

Just about a month away from her first wedding anniversary, the actress is now judging participants of Miss India 2019 in Pune.

“It has been a roller-coaster ride. The last time I was mentoring Miss India, I had no idea I was going to be a wife and a mother. But here I am, after a year, I have done both,” said Dhupia. “It’s a huge accomplishment and so rewarding. Just to wake up next to two people who you cannot believe you love so selflessly... I was always this person who thought ‘I am the most important person in my life’, my work is important, family is important, and they are important because they make me happy.

“And then suddenly you have this, which is infinitely more important than you are in your own eyes. It’s so hard to describe it. I would never have understood this if I hadn’t become a mom. I feel like I have come here to mentor the participants with not just the [Miss India] crown that I won in 2002, but also with two more crowns... It’s three crowns on my head right now.”

Dhupia’s film career may not have taken off, but she found her own path with TV shows ‘Roadies’, ‘No Filter Neha’ and ‘BFFs with Vogue’.

“I get compliments for my journey. It’s definitely one that comes from a place of never wanting to give up, and the importance of realising that the only way you can let your personality show is by doing work that you believe in,” she said. “Yes, I thrive and I am hungry to do film. I am taking baby steps towards becoming a content producer as well. And my chat show is one of them.”

She also enjoys being a mentor for Miss India contestants.