Actress Neetu Kapoor rang in her 62nd birthday on July 8 with a small family celebration at her house in Mumbai on Wednesday.
This was Neetu’s first birthday without husband Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 due to leukaemia.
The ‘Do Dooni Char’ actress took to Instagram late on Wednesday night to share pictures from her birthday celebrations. She was seen enjoying the special day with her close family members including her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor.
In one of the pictures, the ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ star is seen hugging her son.
Neetu complemented her celebratory pictures with a short note expressing gratitude for the “good relationships” in her life.
“The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today,” she wrote in the caption.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is also seen in the pictures posted by Neetu on social media.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared the love, posting a picture with Neetu and caption that read: “Happy Birthday @neetu54 stay this wonderful always one of my most favourite heroines and I love every movie of yours and all your songs and specially the ones with Rishiji are my all time favourites.”
Actress Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, took to her Instagram stories to wish Neetu. “You have and always will inspire me every single day,” she wrote.