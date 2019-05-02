The actor will next be seen in season two of ‘Sacred Games’

Indian Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks on as he attends as a guest the launch of the book entitled 'The Stranger in Me' in Mumbai on April 30, 2019. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not part of the Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero film ‘Krrish 4’.

There were reports that Siddiqui will play a baddy in the fourth instalment of the franchise.

“This is the first time, I am hearing about it from you [media] and there is no truth in it,” the actor stated when quizzed about his involvement with the film.

Siddiqui made a mark in the film industry coming from a non-filmy background. He is known for his films like ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Manto’, among many others.

Asked if he feels that outsiders are not given enough opportunities in film industry, he said: “I think the good thing about this industry is that if you have talent then someday people recognise it and no one can stop that person from getting work. It may take little time to make your mark in the industry but if you have the talent then no one can stop you.”

Siddiqui will next be seen reprising his role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the second season of ‘Sacred Games’.