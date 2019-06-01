Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy seen at Mumbai's Andheri on March 26, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has been dropped from upcoming movie ‘Bole Chudiya’ over “unprofessional behaviour”.

“We have invested a big amount of money and if asking someone in a civil manner to be professional and be committed to the role is being rude, then, sorry, we are in the serious business of making movies with high stakes and it’s not a hobby,” said producer Rajesh Bhatia.

“From the time we have signed her, she and her agency Toabh have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MOU and paying her. Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30pm for a 3pm narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor,” he added.

“As for the role, it’s one of the best scripts... The role of the girl in the film is central... It is amusing to hear her complaining... Frankly, I think she knows she is guilty and [is] just trying to defend herself and be in the news,” Bhatia said.

‘Bole Chudiya’ marks the directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

The film, which goes into production in June, will see another established actress opposite lead star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

A spokesperson for Roy confirmed she is “no longer a part of the film”.

“Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr Rajesh Bhatia... is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise. Even the contract isn’t signed because of the discrepancies in it,” they said.