Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal finally made it official as the duo tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Alibaug.
Dhawan released two pictures from the wedding ceremony on his social media account, with the couple beaming while colour coordinated in ivory, silver and gold.
In a second image, which shows the couple taking pheras or circling the fire as part of the Hindu wedding ritual, more details of their glittering outfits are visible, with Dhawan sporting a blue stole, while Dalal keeps het hair down without the bridal updo that most ladies go for.
The couple were wed on January 24 after keeping things hush-hush about the ceremony amidst the pandemic.