The latest globetrotter to stopover on UAE shores is 'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda who shared photos from his time in Dubai on his Instagram page.
From the pictures, one can make out that the ‘Dear Comrade’ star is in vacation mode, giving us holiday goals too.
The actor also posted a video of a perfect day enjoying sun and sand, ending the day with the customary desert ride over sand dunes.
Devarakonda will be returning to the larger screen in ‘Jana Gana Mana’, a pan-India action thriller, which is slated to hit the theatres on August 3. He will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Khushi’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. ‘Khushi’ borrows its title from a 2001 rom-com starring Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla, which was a superhit.
Meanwhile, Deverakonda is also an entrepreneur. He owns a fashion brand named Rowdy Wear and recently became part-owner of a volleyball team, Hyderabad Black Hawks. The actor announced his latest venture in an Instagram post last month.
“The Hyderabad Blackhawks. A deadly fierce team! So happy to be part of this beautiful, pacy, explosive sport- Volleyball,” he wrote. “We hope to make the Telugu states proud and win the Prime volleyball leagues 2023 season.”