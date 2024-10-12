However, instead of the usual walk, Shriya made a grand appearance, dressed in a stunning ivory and gold anarkali, and performed a graceful Kathak dance, inspired by 'Umrao Jaan', to the tune of "In Aankhon Ki Masti."

While speaking to ANI, Shriya shared her excitement about the performance, saying, "When Payal said she's celebrating her 25 years, I'm like, wow, I have to be part of it. Then she said she wanted me to dance. I was really excited because I've learned dance in Delhi... and after that, I'm learning in Bombay. And when I was pregnant, I was learning dance. So dance is a very important part of my life. Today I performed on a sargam, which we made very modern with 'In Aankhon Ki Masti.' So it was really interesting to do something different."

When asked about her everyday style, Shriya laughed and said, "I am super lazy for everyday looks. It's the same white shirt and the same shorts that I wear every day or the same white kurta. So much so that my mom or my didi at home have to hide it so I don't find it. And even then, I go for the same one. Even if it's worn out, I still wear the same white shirt. Thank you so much."

The event also featured a powerful performance by American YouTuber and singer Vidya Vox, who enchanted the crowd with her vocals.

While speaking to ANI, the singer shared, "Honestly, it's been such a dream. Payal is such a generous collaborator. You know, she really lets you kind of do your thing and blossom in your own art. And she's, yeah, she's just like the most open and generous person. And it was a dream come true."

Payal Singhal, the designer of the evening, explained how the idea for the unique performances came about.

"I think that storytelling happened on the runway. Kathak is a Mughal dance. It originated in the Mughal time. And Shriya is a Kathak dancer and a really close friend. So I said, Shriya, can you start the show for me? You know, it's Mughal-inspired. And we start with tradition. And then we wanted to end it with Modern India, which is Vidya. And one of the songs that she actually sang was inspired by our clothes. She's also a dear friend. So I think we showed what modern India is today on the runway, you know, with all these amazing women," she told ANI.