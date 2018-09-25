Actress Kubbra Sait says courtroom drama The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati will be hard-hitting and she is excited to be a part of the web series.

Kubbra will play Mamie Ahuja in the ALTBalaji show.

“Post the success of Sacred Games, it’s a great opportunity to portray an intricate character yet again in the show and share the screen space with acting stalwarts,” Sait said in a statement.

“It’s my first period drama, so I’m really excited,” she added.

Directed by Shashank Shah, it is based on the real-life incidednt where Naval Officer KM Nanavati killed his wife’s lover, businessman Prem Ahuja, in 1959. Akshay Kumar’s Rustom was also inspired by the incident.