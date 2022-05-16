Kiara Advani has shut down reports claiming that she has been approached for the Prabhas-starrer ‘Sprit.’
Over the last few days, the rumour mill went into overdrive with stories claiming that Advani had signed on for the project, which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is best known for helming ‘Arjun Reddy’.
However, Advani, who is currently in the midst of promoting ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, decided to set the record straight through her spokesperson.
“In the wake of recent reports and speculations about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film starring Prabhas, as Kiara Advani’s spokesperson, [we] would like to clear the air about the matter,” the statement read. “Kiara has not been approached for the film nor has there been any conversation about the same.”
The spokesperson added that if in case of any update, the actress and her team “would officially announce and inform everyone”, while requesting all to “refrain from indulging in rumours.”
Advani is awaiting the release of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which releases in UAE cinemas on May 19 and stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead as well. Aaryan was recently in Dubai to promote his film, along with play in a charity football match along with Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
‘Spirit’, meanwhile, will hit the floors once Prabhas wraps up his current commitments, which includes ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone and ‘Salaar’.