Dubai: ADNOC has easily found investors for the 5.5 per cent additional stake sale in its drilling subsidiary to raise $935 million. The UAE energy company sold 880 million shares, which make up 5.5 per cent of the equity base in ADNOC Drilling, to institutional investors. This will in turn raise ADX listed ADNOC Drilling's free float to 16.5 per cent.
The offering saw 'strong demand from institutional investors in the GCC and internationally'. It was priced at Dh3.90 per share, at a near 70 per cent mark up over the ADNOC Drilling's IPO price of Dh2.30 per share. (The offer price also represents a 5.6 per cent discount to the closing price on May 22.)
The settlement of the secondary offering is expected to occur on or around May 28.
“The significant interest our Offering generated from both domestic and international investors is testament to ADNOC Drilling’s growth trajectory since its IPO and its exciting future growth potential," said Khaled Al Zaabi, Group Chief Financial Officer, ADNOC.
"As a committed, long-term majority shareholder, ADNOC looks forward to its continued support of ADNOC Drilling, which is central to ADNOC’s strategic growth initiatives and its role as a key catalyst and critical enabler of the Abu Dhabi financial market."
ADNOC will continue to retain a majority 78.5 per cent holding in the drilling company. It has also agreed to a restriction from selling further shares for a period of six months from closing of the new offering, subject to customary carve outs.